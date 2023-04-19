Politics

President Barzani expresses commitment to save missing Yezidi’s

“As long as there are missing Yezidis, we will continue to rescue them and uncover their fate.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Yezidi New Year Missing persons Yezidi Genocide

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –  On the occasion of the Yezidi New Year, the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday expressed his commitment to continue the rescue efforts to save the thousands Yezidis who were kidnapped by ISIS.

“I extend my warm congratulations to all Yezidi brothers and sisters in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of the Yezidi New Year,” he said in a statement.

“On this day, we pay tribute to the Yezidi victims of terrorism. We stand with them and we assure everyone that as long as there are missing Yezidis, we will continue to rescue them and uncover their fate.”

According to the latest data from the Free Yezidi Foundation, ISIS abducted and enslaved a total of 6,417 Yezidi women and children.

Eight years after the genocide committed against the Yezidi’s, there are still 2,693 Yezidi’s, including 1,262 females, and 1,431 males missing. 

“Nothing is more agonizing and frustrating to the Yezidi community than waiting and wondering about the fate of the missing,” Pari Ibrahim, Founder and Executive Director of the Free Yezidi Foundation said in a public statement.

“We are realistic, and we know that not every missing Yezidi is still alive. But for those who are still suffering slavery and abuse every day, the international community must make a serious, coordinated rescue effort.”

