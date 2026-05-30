Kurdistan24 Exclusive: Seven Months After Syria's Election, Parliament has Yet to Convene

The Kurdish parliamentarian representing al-Safira and Deir Hafir discussed with Kurdistan24 the Kurdish representation, reconstruction, constitutional rights, and the future role of Kurdish politicians in shaping post-Baath Syria

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Nearly three and a half years in the prisons of Syria’s former Baath regime did not prevent Omar Ghribo from securing a seat in the country’s newly elected parliament.

A former detainee of the notorious Sednaya prison, Ghribo now represents the al-Safira and Deir Hafir constituency in Syria’s legislature. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Political Science and International Relations at Nişantaşı University and holds a master's degree in the same field.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Ghribo discussed Kurdish representation in Syria’s parliament, reconstruction efforts in Kurdish-majority areas, constitutional rights, and the role Kurdish lawmakers could play in shaping the country’s post-Baath future.

His election also sheds light on a discrepancy in early reporting on Kurdish representation. While initial media reports indicated that eight Kurdish candidates had won parliamentary seats, a Kurdistan24 review confirmed the number stands at nine.

Following that finding, Kurdistan24 spoke exclusively with Ghribo—the previously unreported ninth Kurdish parliamentarian—about his election, political priorities, and vision for Syria’s next phase.

Kurdish representation and political legitimacy

Asked whether Kurdish representation in the current parliamentary term accurately reflects the size and political weight of the Kurdish component in Syria, stated that the electoral process was open to all eligible candidates.

He noted that the Higher Committee for Parliamentary Elections issued clear procedures, allowing any qualified individual to run.

Ghribo said he submitted his documents and faced no discrimination, describing the process as “smooth and sufficiently free” with public focus on the ballot count.

The role of Kurdish lawmakers

Responding to debates over Kurdish representatives' ability to influence legislation, Ghribo noted that while elections concluded on October 5, 2025, Parliament has not yet held its first session, and elected members have not taken the constitutional oath.

Thus, they do not yet have full constitutional powers.

Nevertheless, Kurdish lawmakers have remained active through social and public service initiatives, conveying citizens' concerns to government institutions.

In Aleppo province, he said, Kurdish lawmakers played an important role following military operations affecting Aleppo city, Deir Hafir, Maskana, and Afrin.

Ghribo also outlined formal parliamentary responsibilities under Syria's constitutional declaration—overseeing the government, approving the budget, and legislating laws—but argued that, given current circumstances, representatives have also taken on an unofficial role as a "safety valve" within their communities, bridging government and society while contributing to public policy.

Coordination among Kurdish parliamentarians

On efforts to build a unified Kurdish parliamentary bloc, Ghribo said Kurdish lawmakers have maintained regular communication and visits since the conclusion of the elections in October 2025.

Given the historical circumstances faced by Syria’s Kurds, he said coordinated efforts among Kurdish lawmakers are necessary to address challenges that have hindered the development of a unified Kurdish political approach within Syria’s broader social fabric.

Reconstruction and public services

Turning to reconstruction and public services, Ghribo acknowledged that areas inhabited by Kurdish citizens continue to face difficult humanitarian and service-related conditions.

He said those regions suffer from numerous challenges that require greater attention than many other parts of the country.

He added that there is growing momentum to work through parliamentary committees to channel development projects, investments, and public services toward areas inhabited by Kurdish citizens.

He further pointed to what he described as the historical marginalization suffered by Kurdish regions under the former regime.

As an example, he cited Afrin, describing it as a beautiful and green region that nonetheless lacked appropriate investment projects and public services during previous decades.

Constitutional rights and Syria’s future

When asked about the future of Kurdish cultural and political rights in a future Syrian constitution, Ghribo expressed optimism, citing developments since December 8, 2024, which have raised Kurdish expectations for greater recognition, respect, and participation.

He attributed this optimism to concrete government measures, particularly what he called the historic Decree No. 13 and its subsequent executive actions.

However, he stressed that parliamentary and political efforts must continue until the decree is enshrined in the upcoming constitution, requiring cooperation among all MPs.

Criticism of the election boycott

Addressing the decision by many Kurdish political parties to boycott the parliamentary elections, Ghribo argued that the move reflected a misreading of political realities in Syria and the wider region.

He described parliamentary participation as an integral part of political struggle and said the boycott harmed Syrian Kurds as well as the parties’ own cadres.

According to Ghribo, those parties should conduct a serious review of their policies and actions and assume responsibility before their supporters.

Responding to allegations of predetermined winners

Ghribo also rejected allegations that the names of winning candidates had been determined before the elections took place.

He said such rumors have circulated within Kurdish society for many years and are likely to continue.

Ghribo argued that anyone directly involved in the electoral process understands that the allegations are neither realistic nor accurate.

He suggested that the rumors are being promoted for political reasons.

Why he entered politics

Asked about his motivation for running for parliament, Ghribo described the current period as a pivotal chapter in Syrian history.

“This is the foundation of Syria’s third republic after independence,” he said.

He said Syria is witnessing the emergence of new institutions and new policies following the end of Baath rule.

For that reason, Ghribo argued that political participation is not only necessary but a duty.

For him, involvement in public life is part of a broader effort to help shape Syria’s future and move beyond the burdens of the past.