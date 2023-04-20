PM Barzani extends free healthcare for Thalassemia patients

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a statement announcing that Thalassemia patients across the Kurdistan Region will now receive free healthcare.

To alleviate the economic hardship on the families of Thalassemia patients, PM Barzani directed all public hospitals, including Erbil’s cardiac and radiology centers, to provide free health services to these patients, a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) read on Wednesday.

According to the KRG Ministry of Health, 3,600 Thalassemia patients reside in the Kurdistan Region. The decree was issued to ensure these patients receive high-quality healthcare, at no charge, the government added.

Families of these patients often endure significant diagnosis and treatment costs, and at times must travel abroad for services.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that occurs when the body does not produce enough hemoglobin, an essential protein crucial for red blood cells. Blood transfusions and chelation therapy are the two common treatments for the condition that can be “well-managed,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

In June of last year, PM Barzani also extended free healthcare to children with autism.