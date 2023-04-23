Suspected ISIS cell stab woman in al-Hol camp: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory For Human Rights (SOHR) reports that a suspected ISIS cell stabbed a woman in Al-Hol camp on Saturday.

“A masked young man, who is believed to belong to ISIS, stabbed a 27 years-old woman from Aleppo province with a knife,” the SOHR report said.

She was stabbed by the suspect five times and was injured severely and taken to the hospital to receive proper medication.

The local Hawar News Agency identified her as Duaa Ismail (27) from the city of Aleppo.

The al-Hol camp hosts thousands of ISIS families, including a majority of Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrians.

The attack is a stark reminder of the dangers that ISIS continues to pose in al-Hol camp.

Also on April 5, suspected ISIS members set fire inside the headquarters of a charitable organization office in the centre of al-Hol camp.