Iraqi Sunni Endowment confirms no mosques were attacked in Sinjar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Sunni Endowment visited the Rahman Mosque in Sinjar that allegedly was attacked on Friday.

Ismail Muhammed, Director of the Iraqi Sunni Endowment in the Sinjar district, confirmed that an “investigation on the alleged attack of the Rahman Mosque” was conducted at the request of Mash'an Khazraj, the head of the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Office.”

After investigating the incident, they determined that the mosque was not attacked and there was no evidence of any material damage to the mosque.

Muhammed also stressed the need to promote peaceful coexistence of all communities in Sinjar and called on all sides to refrain from instigating conflict among the communities.

He also called for the return of Sinjar refugees to their homes.

After the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement facilitated the return of 25 Sunni Arab families to the Sinjar district, a number of Sinjari residents demonstrated in protest.

The protesters argued that these families helped the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) when the group occupied Sinjar in August 2014.