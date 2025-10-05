Kurdistan Region PM Welcomes Indonesia’s New Ambassador to Iraq, Vows Stronger Bilateral Ties

Ambassador Pujianto praised the Kurdistan Region’s progress and stability, reaffirming his country’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations, particularly in trade and economic exchange.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Didik Eko Pujianto, Indonesia’s newly appointed ambassador to Iraq, on Sunday to discuss expanding bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various fields.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Ambassador Pujianto on assuming his new post and expressed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) full support for his mission in strengthening ties between Erbil and Jakarta.

He emphasized Indonesia’s readiness to encourage business partnerships and explore new areas of investment in the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides also discussed the situation of Indonesian nationals residing and working in the Kurdistan Region. Prime Minister Barzani reiterated the KRG’s commitment to facilitating the work of foreign missions and institutions, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for their citizens and enterprises.

Indonesia and the Kurdistan Region have gradually strengthened their relationship in recent years, with cooperation focusing on trade, education, and labor exchange.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, has shown growing interest in Iraq’s northern autonomous region due to its relative security and investment opportunities compared to the rest of the country.

Today’s meeting reflects Erbil’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to diversify its international partnerships, attract foreign investment, and promote the Kurdistan Region as a stable gateway for global engagement within Iraq and the wider Middle East.