KRG Interior Minister Urges Youth to Reject Illegal Migration, Calls for Global Cooperation

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In an address defining migration as a shared global responsibility, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed on Sunday called for fundamental solutions rooted in international partnership, federal cooperation, and domestic development, while issuing a direct and impassioned plea to the youth of Kurdistan to forgo the perilous path of illegal migration and instead invest their talents in building their homeland.

The minister's remarks came during the inaugural Forum of the Migration Compact in the Kurdistan Region, an event he described as a "reflection of our shared commitment to advancing migration governance through partnership and dialogue," and one which showcased the KRG’s sophisticated and internationally recognized approach to a complex global issue.

Speaking at the forum, Minister Ahmed framed the issue in the broadest possible terms, emphasizing that its resolution requires a unified and comprehensive strategy. "Migration is not just a regional and national issue, but a global responsibility," he stated, asserting that it "requires a comprehensive government approach and a shared understanding between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government for its resolution."

This collaborative vision set the tone for a discussion that delved deep into the historical roots of Kurdish migration, the KRG’s current multifaceted strategy to mitigate it, and the critical role of both the international community and the Iraqi federal government in creating a stable and prosperous environment that encourages citizens to remain.

To understand the present, the Interior Minister pointed to the past, providing a poignant historical context for the phenomenon of Kurdish migration. He reminded the audience of the painful legacy of the last century, during which the Kurdish people were subjected to systematic displacement.

"The successive regimes of Iraq did not refrain from displacing and forcing our nation to leave their country, only because the people of Kurdistan strived for freedom and liberty," Ahmed explained. This history of forced, politically motivated migration, he argued, is fundamentally different from the voluntary, often economic, migration seen today.

He highlighted the dramatic shift that occurred after the fall of the Ba'ath regime in 2003, which, combined with the subsequent improvement in the economic situation of the Kurdistan Region up until 2014, triggered a "reverse wave of migration."

During this period, he noted, thousands of families and highly educated degree holders chose to return to their homeland. In a powerful testament to patriotic duty, he also recalled that "during the war against ISIS, thousands of youths and veteran Peshmerga returned from Europe to defend the homeland."

Pivoting from the past to the present, Minister Ahmed detailed the proactive and wide-ranging efforts of the KRG’s ninth cabinet to create opportunities and reduce the incentives for outward migration. "We have made serious efforts to make the citizen the center of all government projects and work," he declared, outlining a strategy focused on economic empowerment and infrastructural development.

He pointed to the agricultural sector as a key area of job creation, where thousands of opportunities have been generated. Furthermore, he highlighted transformative digitalization projects like "My Account," which aims to streamline services and build a strong, modern infrastructure.

The KRG has also taken direct measures to prioritize the local workforce, obliging private sector companies to allocate 75% of their job opportunities to local citizens and restricting the influx of foreign workers through the Ministry of Interior.

These domestic policies are part of a larger, internationally lauded governance framework, as detailed by Srwa Rasul, the Director General of the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) at the Ministry of Interior.

In her speech at the forum, Rasul affirmed that the KRG is deeply committed to the principles of safe and orderly migration. She revealed that the International Organization for Migration (IOM) had officially ratified the KRG's comprehensive migration governance framework on May 8, 2025.

This framework, she explained, is built upon six foundational pillars: protecting migrants' rights, ensuring integrated migration management, promoting safe migration pathways, fostering international cooperation, improving the conditions of migrants, and effectively managing migration-related crises.

Rasul stressed that the KRG's leadership in this field has earned it significant international recognition. She pointed out that last year, the Ministry of Interior became a member of the European High-Level Platform for Migration Policies of the European Commission.

Remarkably, it is the only entity in the Middle East, alongside the nation of Egypt, that participates in this prestigious platform. "These steps," she concluded, "have made the experience of the Kurdistan Region a model to be benefited from at the international level, and have contributed to expanding the region's role in the field of managing migration issues."

Building on this foundation of proactive governance, Minister Ahmed issued a series of clear calls to action directed at key partners. He urged the international community and friendly countries to provide greater support for the KRG's efforts to develop services, maintain regional stability, and protect its constitutional entity and institutions.

"Because this is the guarantee for reducing the phenomenon of irregular migration of our citizens to the West," he reasoned. To the host countries that receive migrants from the region, he made a specific request to consider the unique situation of the Kurdistan Region and to refrain from the "forcibly return" of citizens who may not have a legal right to stay.

His message to the federal government in Baghdad was equally pointed, linking the issue of migration directly to unresolved constitutional disputes. He called on the federal government to "adhere to the implementation of the constitution and provide the financial entitlements of the people of Kurdistan," implicitly arguing that the failure to do so creates economic hardship that fuels migration.

Finally, the Interior Minister concluded with a direct and heartfelt message to the most critical audience: the youth of Kurdistan. In a plea that was both a warning and an appeal to their sense of national duty, he said, "I call on the youth of Kurdistan not to take the path of illegal migration, because there are many dangers on the way. Instead of migrating, develop your skills and participate in the advancement of Kurdistan."

This concluding statement encapsulated the KRG's ultimate vision: a Kurdistan so full of opportunity and promise that its greatest asset—its young people—will choose to stay and contribute to its future.