Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service detains eight ISIS members

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Sunday the detention of eight Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) members.

The CTS also released figures on its operations conducted against ISIS militants. In April, 11 operations across Iraq were conducted against the terrorist group.

“Eight ISIS members were arrested and a terrorist plot was foiled as a result of the operations,” according to the CTS.

A series of airstrikes targeting ISIS hideouts were also conducted last month, resulting in the destruction of a number of the group’s hiding places.