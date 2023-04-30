Security

Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service detains eight ISIS members

The CTS also released figures on its operations conducted against ISIS militants. In April, 11 operations across Iraq were conducted against the terrorist group. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
The logo of The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS). (Photo: CTS)
The logo of The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS). (Photo: CTS)
Iraq Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service ISIS April

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Sunday the detention of eight Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) members. 

The CTS also released figures on its operations conducted against ISIS militants. In April, 11 operations across Iraq were conducted against the terrorist group. 

“Eight ISIS members were arrested and a terrorist plot was foiled as a result of the operations,” according to the CTS.

A series of airstrikes targeting ISIS hideouts were also conducted last month, resulting in the destruction of a number of the group’s hiding places. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive