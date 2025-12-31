New Iraqi Parliament Deputy Speaker Calls for a Year of Unity and Peace

Kurdish Iraqi parliament deputy speaker Farhad Atrushi issued a New Year message calling for peace, unity, and coordinated efforts, days after his election to parliamentary leadership.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the New Year approaches, moments of reflection and anticipation take center stage across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Against this backdrop, Farhad Amin Atrushi, deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, issued a message extending his warmest congratulations and expressing hope that the coming year will bring goodness, happiness, peace, and stability to all.

On Wednesday, Farhad Amin Atrushi, deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, released a statement marking the arrival of the New Year. In his message, Atrushi extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of Iraq, across all components, social classes, and segments, as well as to citizens of the Kurdistan Region.

In his New Year message, the deputy speaker said, “I extend my warmest congratulations and most sincere wishes to the sons of the Iraqi people, with all their components, classes, and segments, and to our people in the Kurdistan Region. We hope the New Year will be a year of goodness, peace, and stability.”

Atrushi emphasized that the occasion goes beyond the mere transition from one year to another. He described the New Year as an important opportunity to reinforce and entrench the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among all components of society.

In another part of his message, Atrushi stressed the importance of unifying efforts and strengthening joint coordination in order to build a strong institutional state. He underlined that such a state must be capable of responding to the demands and aspirations of citizens, particularly in providing security, achieving prosperity, and consolidating social justice across the country.

Atrushi’s New Year message comes shortly after his election to parliamentary leadership. On Tuesday, Farhad Amin Atrushi was elected as the second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament by a majority vote of parliament members.

Farhad Atrushi, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), was elected as the second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament following a vote held during a session of the sixth parliamentary term. Atrushi secured 178 votes, defeating his rival Rebwar Karim, who received 104 votes, according to official results announced in parliament.

His election took place as part of the formation of the new parliamentary leadership. One day earlier, Adnan Faihan was elected as the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, while Haibet Halbousi, the candidate of the Progress Party, won the position of speaker after receiving 208 votes out of a total of 309.

The first session of the sixth term of the Iraqi parliament convened at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, with 292 lawmakers in attendance. The session was chaired by Amer Faiz, the oldest serving member of parliament, who supervised the swearing-in of newly elected lawmakers. Following the constitutional oath, nominations were opened for parliamentary leadership positions.

Farhad Amin Salim Atrushi was born in 1976 in Duhok province. He previously served as a member of the Iraqi parliament from 2010 to 2014, before assuming the post of governor of Duhok from 2014 to 2020. In the most recent elections, Atrushi headed the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s list in Duhok province for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament.

His election is viewed as a reinforcement of Kurdish representation within the leadership of the Iraqi parliament as the new legislative term begins.

As Iraq enters a new year alongside a newly formed parliamentary leadership, Atrushi’s message underscores a call for unity, shared responsibility, and renewed commitment to peace, stability, and institutional strength across the country.