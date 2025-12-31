Kurdistan24 Extends New Year Greetings to Viewers, Pledges Advanced Media Transformation

Kurdistan24 marked the New Year by congratulating viewers worldwide, honoring martyrs and Peshmerga, and pledging continued professionalism and a renewed media strategy in 2026.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As New Year candles are lit and farewell is bid to 2025, Kurdistan24 marks the beginning of the New Year with a message of congratulations addressed to all components of Kurdistan and its audiences across the world, reaffirming its commitment to progress, renewal, and a more advanced phase of media performance.

On the occasion of the New Year, Kurdistan24 extended its warmest congratulations and most sincere wishes to all segments of Kurdistan and its valued viewers wherever they may be. The media institution emphasized that the transition into the New Year represents not only the passing of time, but also a renewed commitment to responsibility, development, and service to the public.

Kurdistan24 also conveyed its heartfelt greetings and expressions of appreciation to the proud families of the martyrs, the heroic Peshmerga, and all people of Kurdistan, reaffirming its respect and gratitude for their sacrifices and steadfastness.

The institution expressed its hope that 2026 will be a year marking the end of hardships, the realization of long-held dreams, and the establishment of peace, stability, and prosperity for all. Kurdistan24 voiced its aspiration that the New Year will serve as a starting point for greater coexistence and comprehensive development across all sectors of the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan24 reiterated its ongoing commitment to professionalism, neutrality, and accuracy, stressing that these principles will continue to guide its journalistic work, as they always have. The institution expressed pride in having become a trusted source for viewers over the years, serving as a bridge of communication between citizens and decision-making centers. It pledged to continue covering events in the New Year with the same spirit, enhanced determination, and greater momentum.

In another part of the message, Kurdistan24 announced upcoming developments for its audience. In the New Year, the channel will appear with a renewed identity and a contemporary media strategy, remaining dedicated to serving its viewers with modern approaches and evolving content.

In closing, Kurdistan24 extended its deep gratitude to its viewers for the trust they have placed in the institution, reaffirming its promise that in 2026 it will deliver the highest standards of media service worthy of that confidence.