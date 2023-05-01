Only Khartoum remains to be recaptured: former Sudanese commander told Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fath al-Rahman Mohiuddin, a former commander of the Sudanese navy, on Monday, gave an exclusive interview to Kurdistan 24.

“What is happening now is that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) want to take advantage of the situation and take control of the Sudanese army instead of supporting the army,” Mohiuddin said and noted, “The RSF were supposed to be a support force for the Sudanese army, not create another army.”

The former commander of the Sudanese navy also explained that “the Sudanese army serves as a stabilizing force and security of the country. Without the army, Sudan will completely collapse.”

"The Sudanese army was forced to combat the extremist rebels to protect and secure the country’s national security," he stated.

Mohiuddin reiterated that the “RSF are occupiers,” and not supported by the Sudanese people.

The former commander also revealed that “several foreign actors continue to interfere in Sudan’s national security. They are supporting and arming the RSF to destabilize the country to reap the country’s rich resources.

“Only Khartoum remains to be recaptured and it will be recaptured shortly,” he added.

The Sudanese army and the RSF have been engaged in fierce fighting for the past three weeks, resulting in the deaths of at least 500 people and injuring thousands of others, including United Nations staffers.

Western and regional countries have begun evacuating their diplomats and nationals from the conflict-stricken country. The civil war broke out amid efforts for a full transition to a civilian government, following years of regime change and military coups.

The RSF paramilitary forces are commanded by General Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, while the army is headed by Abdul Fattah al-Buhan, who is also the head of the Sovereign Council.