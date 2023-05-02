Four new dams built in the Kurdistan Region this year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that four new dams were constructed in the Kurdistan Region this year.

“This year, we collected rainwater in the newly constructed dams, as part of the government’s strategic plan to develop water resources,” the statement reads.

The construction of the dams is to help increase water supplies and enhance the agriculture sector of the Kurdistan Region, the statement added.

The dams are located in Sulaimani, Duhok, Garmiyan and Erbil, with a capacity of 28.6 million cubic meters of water.

The Dewana Dam, in Sulaimani, has a capacity of 19 million cubic meters, the Khans Dam in Duhok has a capacity of 6.7 million cubic meters, the Tourajar Dam in Garmiyan has a capacity of 1.7 million cubic meters and the Chamrga Dam in Erbil has a capacity of 1.2 million cubic meters, according to the statement.