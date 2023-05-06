Politics

PM Barzani congratulates King Charles III

“We look forward to strengthening our ties further under your reign,” PM Barzani noted.
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday extended his congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a tweet.

“Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla,” Prime Minister Barzani said. 

“We look forward to strengthening our ties further under your reign,” PM Barzani noted.

“We continue to see the United Kingdom as a reliable partner and a friend who both understands our history, and stands by us through our tribulations,” PM Barzani added.

Charles III and Camilla were crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey. Charles became the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, where coronations have been held for 900 years.

Many senior officials from around the world attended the coronation.

