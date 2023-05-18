UN official reiterates call for implementation of Sinjar agreement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance, Claudio Cordone, in a meeting with Yezidi representatives of Sinjar in Mosul urged for the implementation of the Sinjar agreement.

In a tweet posted by UNAMI, he underlined the “UN’s readiness to assist, the importance of accountability and the urgent implementation of Sinjar Agreement.”

Moreover, he tweeted that Yezidi representatives from Sinjar “expressed concerns and asked for human rights protection, accountability for Da'esh (ISIS) crimes and involvement of Yezidis in implementation of the Sinjar Agreement.”

In October 2020, Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government announced an agreement to restore and normalize the situation in Shingal (Sinjar), with support from the UN.

Until the present day, however, the agreement has not been implemented, and top Kurdish officials have repeatedly called for the implementation of the agreement.

According to the latest report of the US State Department on religious freedom in Iraq, community members and NGOs referred to the lack of progress in implementing the Sinjar Agreement as the reason for many Yezidis pursuing emigration in other countries.

Moreover, the report included a statement from Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani on October 26, promising the Yezidi members of parliament to preserve the rights of Sinjar residents, to reconstruct Sinjar and to implement the Sinjar agreement.