161 Syrians return to Qamishlo from Sudan: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Monday, 161 people from northeast Syria returned to Syria through the Qamishli airport, after being stuck in Sudan due to the ongoing civil war, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The returnees were received by the External Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

The AANES had earlier formed a committee to facilitate the repatriation of Syrians stranded in Sudan.

Thousands of Syrian refugees, including many Syrian Kurds, were caught between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) conflict that erupted on April 15.

An estimated 30,000 Syrians currently live in Sudan.

The Department of External Relations in a statement said they will “continue its work regarding the evacuation of the largest possible number of people stranded in Sudan.”

Moreover, the AANES said they are “preparing another evacuation flight in the near future.”