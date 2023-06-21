Politics

PM Barzani, UN Assistant Secretary General address KRG’s ninth cabinet reforms

The UN Assistant Secretary-General briefed PM Barzani on their work and the purpose of their visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Abdallah al-Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States of the UNDP, June 21, 2023 (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Abdallah al-Dardari UNDP Antonio Guterres KRGs ninth cabinet

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Wednesday received a high-level United Nations (UN) delegation led by Abdallah al-Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The UN Assistant Secretary-General briefed PM Barzani on their work and the purpose of their visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, which aims to help diversify the economy and income sources, as well as address the negative impacts of climate change, the statement added.

The Prime Minister also briefed them about the reforms of the KRG’s ninth cabinet. These reforms include economic diversification, digitalization of services, improving the banking system and facilitating domestic and foreign investors.

Moreover, both sides addressed the importance of protecting water resources and building dams.

On March 2, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met with PM Barzani as part of the UN top chief’s visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with Abdallah al-Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States of the UNDP, June 21, 2023 (Photo: KRG)
