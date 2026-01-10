EU Urges Syrian Government, Kurdish Authorities to Resume Dialogue After Aleppo Clashes

Bloc calls for ceasefire implementation, civilian protection, and renewed political talks amid rising humanitarian concerns.

19 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The European Union on Saturday called on the Syrian government and Kurdish authorities to urgently return to political dialogue following deadly clashes in the northern city of Aleppo, warning that continued violence risks further destabilizing the area and worsening the humanitarian situation.

In a statement, an EU spokesperson urged an immediate end to hostilities in and around Aleppo, stressing the need to protect civilians and ensure unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance.

“The European Union calls for an end to the hostilities in and around Aleppo, stressing the importance of protecting civilians at all times and easing access for humanitarian aid,” the spokesperson said.

The bloc also pressed all sides to adhere to a ceasefire announced earlier on Saturday and to re-engage in talks aimed at a political resolution. “We urge all parties to implement the ceasefire announced today and to return urgently to a political dialogue for a political solution,” the statement added.

The EU’s appeal comes after several days of intense fighting in Aleppo’s Kurdish-majority neighborhoods, particularly Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh, where clashes erupted between Syrian government forces and Kurdish-led local security elements.

The confrontations marked one of the most serious escalations in the city in recent months, triggering widespread displacement and raising alarm over civilian safety.

Local authorities and humanitarian actors have reported significant civilian casualties and the displacement of tens of thousands of residents, many of whom have fled to surrounding districts and rural areas.

Medical facilities and infrastructure have also been affected, prompting warnings from health authorities and rights groups about potential violations of international humanitarian law. Aleppo, once Syria’s largest city and an economic hub, has remained a sensitive flashpoint since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011.

The EU has consistently advocated for a negotiated political solution to the Syrian conflict in line with UN Security Council resolutions, emphasizing dialogue between Damascus and Kurdish authorities as essential to long-term stability, national reconciliation, and the protection of Syria’s diverse communities.

The European Union’s appeal follows parallel warnings from Washington that renewed violence in Aleppo could undermine fragile political and security gains made since the collapse of the Assad-era order.

In a statement, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said he met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and senior officials in Damascus on Saturday to discuss the situation in Aleppo and the broader trajectory of Syria’s post-war transition, on behalf of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Barrack said the United States continues to back Syria’s political transition and has signaled a readiness to engage with the new leadership, including through the lifting of U.S. sanctions in what he described as an effort to “give Syria a chance” to stabilize and rebuild state institutions.

He reaffirmed Washington’s support for an inclusive political process and for the March 2025 integration agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which aims to incorporate SDF forces into national institutions while safeguarding Kurdish rights.

At the same time, he warned that recent developments in Aleppo risk violating the spirit of that agreement, urging all sides to halt hostilities, return to dialogue, and avoid actions that could invite external interference or derail Syria’s transition.