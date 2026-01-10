Trump Says Colombia’s Petro to Visit White House in Early February

U.S. President Donald Trump invited Colombian President Petro to the White House for February talks, easing tensions after recent threats over drugs and the Venezuela operation.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled to visit the White House during the first week of February, a development that signals a sudden and significant de-escalation in tensions between the United States and its South American ally.

The invitation, issued via social media, comes just days after the U.S. president directed severe threats toward the Colombian leader following disagreements over American military operations in the region.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, President Trump expressed optimism regarding the upcoming diplomatic engagement, stating, "I look forward to having a meeting with Gustavo Petro, the President of Colombia, in the White House, during the first week of February."

The president added his confidence in the outcome of the talks, predicting that the meeting "will work out very well for Colombia, and the USA."

However, Trump immediately qualified this diplomatic overture with a reiteration of his administration's hardline stance on narcotics trafficking, writing in the same post that "cocaine and other drugs must be STOPPED from coming into the United States."

The announcement represents a stark change in tone from the White House, which has spent much of its tenure belittling Petro, the first left-wing president in Colombia’s history.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the thaw in relations appears to be the result of a telephone conversation held between the two leaders on Wednesday. That call seemingly prompted Trump to reconsider his approach, moving from public hostility to high-level engagement.

The shift is particularly notable given the acrimony that defined the bilateral relationship as recently as last Saturday. In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. military operation that removed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from power, Petro emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the action.

Trump responded ferociously to the criticism, publicly warning the Colombian leader to "watch his ass." This exchange heightened fears of a diplomatic rupture between Washington and Bogotá, a partnership that has traditionally been the cornerstone of U.S. policy in the Andes.

The friction between the Trump administration and the Petro government extends well beyond the recent events in Venezuela. In October, the United States imposed sanctions on Petro over allegations that his government was not cooperating sufficiently with Washington’s counternarcotics efforts.

Furthermore, shortly after Trump returned to the White House, his administration briefly suspended the issuance of visas to Colombians. This punitive measure was taken after Petro resisted U.S. efforts to conduct flights for deported migrants returning to Colombia.

The ideological divide has also been underscored by senior members of the U.S. cabinet. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a sworn critic of Latin America's leftist governments, has made clear his distaste for the Colombian president.

Rubio has publicly disparaged Petro, going so far as to call him a "lunatic." Such rhetoric from the top U.S. diplomat highlighted the depth of the estrangement before Friday’s announcement.

Petro, who is set to leave office later this year and is constitutionally barred from seeking reelection, has frequently clashed with the U.S. president on matters of policy and ideology.

Despite these fundamental differences, the invitation to Washington suggests a pragmatic calculation by both sides to stabilize the relationship before Petro’s term concludes.

Observers note that this abrupt change in approach mirrors a pattern in Trump’s diplomacy with Latin American leaders.

AFP reports that a similar reconciliation occurred with Brazil's left-wing president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. After a period of initial tensions, relations appeared to smooth over following a personal interaction between Trump and Lula when they crossed paths at the United Nations in September.

The upcoming meeting in February will test whether a similar personal diplomacy can resolve the substantive disagreements regarding drug enforcement and migration that have plagued U.S.-Colombia relations in recent months.