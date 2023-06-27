Kurdistan Region to inaugurate new border crossing with Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A new border crossing connecting the Kurdistan Region's Halabja province with the Iranian Kermanshah Province is set to be inaugurated on early Tuesday, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Iranian and Kurdish local officials in Halabja are set to attend the formal inauguration that is planned to take place at 10:00 local time.

Previously serving as a commercial trade route between the two sides, Kurdish and Iranian tourists can travel through the port of entry for tourism purposes from Tuesday onward, sources familiar with the matter have spoken to Kurdistan 24 previously.

Located in Tawella town of Biyara's subdistrict in Halabja on the Kurdistan Region side, the official border crossing will be the fourth of its kind connecting Iraq's Kurdish region with Iranian provinces.

The border crossing has yet to be officially sanctioned by the Iraqi government.

Kurdistan Region shares three official border crossings with Iran, including Haji Omaran-Tamarchin in Erbil province, Penjwen-Bashmaq and Perwez Khan in Sulaimani province.

Erbil province in May inaugurated another border crossing with Turkey, connecting Merga Sor in the Barzan area of the province with Turkey’s Colemerg (Hakkari) province.

The Ibrahim Khalil (Habur) border crossing, located in the Region's Duhok province, is the largest point of entry connecting Iraq's Kurdistan Region and Turkey.