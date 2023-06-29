Female security police killed in Deir ez-Zor: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Tuesday, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a female member of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) was killed in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

The incident involved two gunmen riding a motorbike, believed to have affiliations with ISIS.

The female Asayish member was shot while she was crossing the road near Al-Basira City east of Deir ez-Zor, killing her immediately.

SOHR has documented 89 operations carried out by ISIS this year in northeast Syria that have killed 59 persons, including 10 civilians, and 44 SDF members.

66 of the attacks were carried out in Deir ez-Zor, while 11 attacks were carried out in Raqqa. Moreover, there attacks were carried out in Aleppo and nine attacks in the Hasakah province.

The latest suspected ISIS attack highlights the ongoing threat of ISIS in Syria, despite efforts by the SDF and other forces to maintain control over the region.