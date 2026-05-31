UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting on Lebanon as Israel Expands Offensive

The meeting, requested by France, will take place immediately after another emergency Security Council session concerning the crash of a Russian drone into an apartment building in Romania.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency session on Monday to discuss Israel’s expanding military offensive in Lebanon, following the Israeli army’s capture of the historic Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon.

The meeting, requested by France, will take place immediately after another emergency Security Council session concerning the crash of a Russian drone into an apartment building in Romania.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday criticized the intensifying military operations in southern Lebanon, stating that “nothing justifies the major escalation under way” in the area, where Israeli forces have launched a renewed offensive against Hezbollah.

In a message posted on X after consultations with regional leaders, Macron stressed the importance of swiftly reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran to help ease tensions across the region.

The French president held discussions with Mohammed bin Salman, Haitham bin Tariq, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as part of diplomatic efforts to address the escalating conflict.

France requested the emergency Security Council meeting after Israeli forces seized the medieval Beaufort Castle while expanding operations in southern Lebanon.

Macron reaffirmed France’s support for the Lebanese authorities, saying Paris would continue backing efforts to restore Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Regional stability must begin with Lebanon, where it is urgent that all weapons fall silent, for good,” Macron said.