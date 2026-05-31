KDP Congratulates PUK on 51st Anniversary, Calls for Kurdish Unity

The KDP stressed the need for greater cooperation among political parties in the Kurdistan Region, stating that coordination and unity are essential to effectively confront the critical issues facing the region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Political Bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Sunday extended its congratulations to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on the 51st anniversary of the party’s founding, emphasizing the importance of unity and coordination among Kurdish political parties in addressing the Kurdistan Region’s current challenges.

In a message addressed to Bafel Jalal Talabani, leader of the PUK, as well as members of the party’s Political Bureau and Supreme Political Council, the KDP conveyed its best wishes for the continued success of the PUK’s cadres, members, and supporters.

The KDP stressed the need for greater cooperation among political parties in the Kurdistan Region, stating that coordination and unity are essential to effectively confront the critical issues facing the region.

“Once again, we emphasize the importance of coordination and unity among all political parties in Kurdistan to properly address the current critical issues facing the region,” the message said.

The KDP Political Bureau also underscored the importance of joint efforts to safeguard national achievements, strengthen official institutions, and defend the constitutional and political status of the Kurdistan Region, describing these priorities as crucial during the current stage.

The message comes as Kurdish political parties continue discussions on key regional issues, including governance, institutional reform, and relations with the federal government in Baghdad.