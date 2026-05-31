Iranian FM: Iran Will Accept No Deal Without Full Rights Guarantees

Tehran cautioned against speculation over diplomatic talks as Iranian officials stressed that negotiations remain unresolved and that any future agreement must protect the country's rights

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that it remains too early to assess the outcome of ongoing negotiations, stressing that diplomatic contacts and message exchanges are continuing but have not yet produced a definitive result.

Speaking about the diplomatic process, Araghchi urged caution regarding media reports and speculation surrounding the talks.

“Negotiations and the exchange of messages are continuing, but until we reach a clear outcome, it is not possible to judge the process,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian foreign minister said that much of the information currently circulating about the negotiations consists of assumptions and predictions rather than confirmed developments.

“Most of what is being published at the moment is speculation and forecasting,” he said. “In my view, no importance should be attached to these predictions until a decisive result is reached.”

His remarks come as regional and international actors continue to monitor diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and advancing a potential agreement.

According to Araghchi, Tehran remains cautious about publicly discussing the details of the negotiations before concrete progress is achieved.

Parliament speaker sets conditions for any agreement

On the same day, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would only approve an agreement if it fully safeguards the rights of the Iranian people.

“We will not accept any agreement until we are certain that all the rights of the Iranian people are protected,” Ghalibaf said.

His comments coincided with reports suggesting that Washington has adopted a tougher position in its latest proposal to Tehran.

According to reports cited by The New York Times, US President Donald Trump recently submitted a revised proposal containing stricter conditions for a potential agreement, particularly regarding nuclear-related issues.

Ghalibaf reiterated that protecting Iran's interests remains a fundamental requirement for any future deal.

The latest statements come amid continued diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran aimed at reaching a broader settlement following months of regional tensions.

Earlier, President Trump said he had received assurances that Iran would not develop nuclear weapons and indicated that negotiations were continuing despite persistent disagreements over sanctions relief, regional security issues, maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, and the future of Iran's nuclear program.

While both sides have expressed interest in avoiding further escalation, significant differences remain unresolved, and negotiators continue working toward a comprehensive framework.

Araghchi's remarks underscore Tehran's cautious approach as negotiations continue, signaling that Iranian officials remain unwilling to draw conclusions until concrete agreements are finalized and the country's core interests are secured.