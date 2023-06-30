Tribal fighting kills two in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two civilians were killed and a woman was injured, due to infighting erupted between the Al-Bukhalaf and Al-Bu Ezzadin tribes at midnight of Thursday-Friday in the Thubyan town in the Deir ez-Zor province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.

The clashes erupted in areas under control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The internal security forces (Asayish) reportedly intervened to solve the conflict between the two tribes, amid a state of fear and panic among civilians.

According to SOHR statistics, infightings between tribes in SDF-held areas in northeast Syria left 50 people dead this year.

The majority took place in Deir ez-Zor, with nearly 62 tribal infighting that left 30 people dead.