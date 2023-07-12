New book authored by KDP President Masoud Barzani to be released

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Barzani Headquarters announced on Wednesday that the first edition of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani's latest book, entitled Kurdistan and the New Iraq: 2003-2016, will soon be released in Kurdish.

The book, part of the Kurdish Liberation Movement series, consists of 1,234 pages, two volumes, and 14 chapters. It examines the situation in Kurdistan and Iraq during the years 2003-2016 and describes in detail the series of events that had taken the political landscape of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq to an unprecedented stage.

It covers the liberation of Iraq from Saddam, the fall of the Baʿath regime, Kurdistan's role in the reconstruction of Iraq, the drafting of the new Iraqi constitution, the Iraqi elections, and conflicts in the Iraqi political process.

In the book, KDP President Barzani also discusses the establishment of the Kurdistan Region’s political process, the office of foreign relations, and the office of the presidency.

Moreover, the book contains 94 significant historical and political documents relating to important events in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. It also contains historical photographs and maps of the Peshmerga forces' fight against ISIS terrorists.

According to Barzani Headquarters, the book is an invaluable source of information for readers, researchers, historians, journalists, and all components of the Kurdistan Region.

Previously on Jan. 2, 2022, KDP President Masoud Barzani's biography, written by Davan Yahya Khalil, won the 2021 annual Best Indie Book Award (BIBA). Per its website, BIBA “is an international literary contest recognizing outstanding achievements by indie authors.”

