UN Security Council Urged to Press Hamas on Disarmament Under Gaza Ceasefire Plan

U.S.-backed Board of Peace report says weapons decommissioning remains key obstacle as Hamas rejects “fallacies” claim

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A body overseeing the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza is expected to urge the United Nations Security Council to press Hamas to disarm, according to a report seen by The Associated Press. The contents of the report were made public on Wednesday, as tensions persist over the stalled implementation of the fragile truce between Hamas and Israel.

The report, prepared by the “Board of Peace” — an international mechanism established under U.S. President Donald Trump to monitor the ceasefire — is expected to be discussed by the UN Security Council on Thursday during its session on the Middle East situation.

It argues that the main obstacle to fully implementing the ceasefire remains Hamas’ refusal to accept verified disarmament, relinquish coercive control in Gaza, and allow a civilian political transition.

“At this stage, the principal obstacle to full implementation remains Hamas’ refusal to accept verified decommissioning,” the report stated, according to the AP.

A diplomat familiar with the document confirmed its authenticity to AP but spoke on condition of anonymity because it has not been officially made public.

The ceasefire framework, part of Trump’s 20-point plan, calls for Hamas to surrender its weapons and dismantle its tunnel network, alongside phased Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration, deployment of an international stabilization force, and reconstruction of the enclave after more than two years of war.

The report also reflects remarks by former U.N. Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov, who leads the Board of Peace, acknowledging last week that implementation of the truce — which began in October — has stalled, largely due to disagreement over disarmament.

“Reconstruction cannot commence where weapons have not been laid down,” the report said, stressing that Hamas’ disarmament is the “critical variable” necessary to unlock all other stages of the agreement.

It further calls on the Security Council to reiterate that weapons decommissioning in Gaza is essential not only for reconstruction but also for a time-bound Israeli withdrawal and a pathway toward Palestinian governance and potential statehood.

However, Hamas rejected the report, describing it as containing “fallacies” and accusing it of favoring Israeli positions. The group said it ignores what it calls Israel’s failure to meet its obligations under the first phase of the ceasefire, including restrictions on humanitarian aid and border crossings.

Hamas also accused Israel of continuing military violations, saying Israeli forces have expanded control over Gaza since the truce began and now hold roughly 60 percent of the territory. The group called on the UN Security Council to pressure Israel to fully implement its commitments and halt ongoing military actions.

The Board of Peace has described near-daily violations by both sides, warning of ongoing civilian casualties and obstacles to humanitarian aid delivery. Mladenov has repeatedly emphasized that progress on reconstruction and political transition remains dependent on resolving the disarmament issue, which he described as non-negotiable.