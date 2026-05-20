Graham Warns Against Further Iranian Delays in Nuclear Talks

Republican senator says Tehran is “playing games” as Trump administration weighs outcome of months-long negotiations

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday urged the administration of Donald Trump to resist what he described as Iranian attempts to prolong nuclear negotiations, warning that Tehran has historically used delay tactics during diplomatic standoffs with Washington.

In a post published on X, Graham said he hoped and expected the Trump administration would “reject any effort by Iran to yet again delay negotiations,” arguing that Iranian authorities had already been given sufficient time to reach an agreement.

“The regime has had months to reach a deal, but it seems apparent to me they are playing games,” Graham wrote.

The Republican senator added that while he preferred a diplomatic resolution to tensions with Iran, he believed Tehran’s “oldest trick in the book is delay, delay, delay.”

Graham also signaled that Congress could closely scrutinize any eventual agreement, stating that he looked forward to reviewing a potential deal in the Senate.

The remarks come amid heightened international attention surrounding ongoing indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program, regional security issues, and sanctions relief.

The negotiations follow years of fluctuating tensions that intensified after the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement during Trump’s first term in office.

The landmark accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached between Iran and major world powers under the administration of former President Barack Obama. The deal imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

However, Trump exited the agreement in 2018, calling it insufficient to curb Iran’s regional influence and long-term nuclear ambitions. Washington subsequently reinstated sweeping economic sanctions on Tehran under its “maximum pressure” campaign, prompting Iran to gradually reduce compliance with key nuclear commitments.

Since returning to the office, Trump has pursued renewed negotiations with Iran while simultaneously maintaining pressure through sanctions and warnings against further uranium enrichment.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have repeatedly insisted that any agreement must include guarantees against future US withdrawal and meaningful sanctions relief.

Graham, one of Trump’s longstanding allies on foreign policy matters, has consistently advocated a hardline approach toward Iran. He has previously supported stronger sanctions, tighter restrictions on Iran’s missile program, and closer security coordination between the United States and regional allies, including Israel and Gulf Arab states.

The senator’s latest comments reflect growing skepticism among Republican lawmakers over whether Tehran is genuinely prepared to finalize a new agreement, as debate continues in Washington over the balance between diplomacy and pressure in dealing with Iran’s nuclear ambitions.