Ava Entertainment rebranded as Ava Media

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ava Entertainment has been rebranded as Ava Media with more changes in the content expected, the media says.

The media’s rebranding is aimed at providing “comprehensive news coverage,” according to a press release from Ava shared with Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

“Our primary goal with these changes is to unify our efforts and provide a cohesive broadcasting experience. We aspire to become the voice of every individual, representing all sectors and communities in our country,” it said.

The channel pledges to “reconcile” Kurdish viewers with television in the age of social media platforms.

“We strive to make Ava Media the leading choice for Kurdish families,” Bahez Kamil, the chief executive officer of Ava Media, said in the press release.

Carrying the “unheard, unseen before” slogan, the channel is dedicated to “fostering innovation” and introducing “fresh approaches” in TV programs.

Headquartered in Erbil, Ava Entertainment was launched in March 2019, broadcasting talk shows, drama, documentaries, and plays.