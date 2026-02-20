Iraqi Christian Bloc Praises Kurdistan Region's Support for Syriac on International Mother Language Day

The Soyana Christian bloc marked International Mother Language Day, praised the Kurdistan Region Government’s support for Syriac, and called for full constitutional implementation of language rights across Iraq.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, the Soyana Christian bloc in the Iraqi Parliament expressed appreciation to the Kurdistan Region Government, while emphasizing the constitutional and cultural importance of protecting the Syriac language and other national components’ languages.

In a statement issued on Friday, the bloc noted that on Feb. 21 each year, the world commemorates International Mother Language Day as an affirmation that linguistic diversity is a shared human heritage. It stressed that protecting the mother tongue means safeguarding identity, dignity, and the historical memory of peoples, as language is a vessel of thought, a guardian of heritage, and a bridge between generations. It further described mother language rights as a constitutional and authentic cultural right of all components of the Iraqi people.

The statement underlined that Iraq is distinguished by rich multilingualism, where Arabic and Kurdish coexist as two official languages alongside Syriac, Turkmen, and Armenian, in addition to the languages of other national components. It described this diversity as a civilizational landscape reflecting the depth of Iraq’s history and its human and cultural plurality.

The bloc emphasized that the Syriac language represents a fundamental pillar of this civilizational heritage, noting that over centuries it has contributed to the transmission of knowledge and the creation of a cultural bridge in the region. It added that preserving Syriac today is not merely an act of remembrance, but a constitutional and legal obligation requiring practical steps.

In another part of the statement, the bloc thanked the Kurdistan Region Government and praised the experience of the General Directorate of Syriac Culture and Arts in the Kurdistan Region for institutionalizing the Syriac language in official correspondence. It described this as the embodiment of a legal right that should be generalized and further developed.

The bloc also expressed satisfaction with the establishment of Syriac-language academic departments at the universities of Baghdad, Erbil, Mosul, and Duhok, stating that these steps strengthen the language’s position in higher education and lay the foundation for a solid scientific base to ensure its continuity.

In accordance with the Constitution and the Official Languages Law, the statement reaffirmed that institutionalizing the Syriac language in administrative units where it is recognized as an official language is a constitutional and legal right that must not be delayed. It renewed its call for this entitlement to be implemented in all institutions in the districts of Ankawa, Telkaif, and Hamdaniya, so that official transactions and correspondence are conducted in Syriac alongside the other official language, in line with constitutional justice and equality among citizens.

The bloc further stressed the need to strengthen Syriac education in both federal and regional governments by developing programs, preparing qualified teaching staff, providing necessary resources, and ensuring effective institutional coordination among relevant bodies to preserve the language and reinforce its presence in both the educational and administrative spheres.

Concluding its statement, the Soyana bloc affirmed that protecting the languages of Iraq’s national components, including Syriac, Turkmen, and Armenian, is a constitutional commitment and a shared political responsibility, as well as a manifestation of genuine partnership and cultural justice enshrined in the Iraqi Constitution.