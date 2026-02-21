Kurdish Artist to Open 'Natural Region' Exhibition in Germany, Honoring Resilience of Kurdish Women

Kurdish artist Bahadin will open “Natural Region”, in Germersheim, Germany, highlighting the beauty and resilience of Kurdish women through symbolic butterfly motifs. The month-long exhibition features bilingual contributions and themes of freedom.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdish artist Bahadin is set to open an art exhibition titled “Natural Region” in the German city of Germersheim, placing the beauty and resilience of Kurdish women at the center of his latest body of work.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, Bahadin described the exhibition as an artistic tribute to Kurdish women across generations.

“The opening of this special exhibition is an expression of the beauty and resilience of Kurdish women throughout all the eras in which they have lived,” he said. “The colors here stand against the violation of women’s rights, and the butterflies of Slemani symbolize the courage carried by women.”

He explained that the exhibition is composed of colorful butterflies that represent women’s freedom. Kurdish writer Arkhawan Rasouli is also contributing a short text written on one of the paintings in both Kurdish and German, a gesture that, according to Bahadin, reflects “the beautiful freedom that Kurdish women feel within themselves and project onto the surface of the paintings.”

Elaborating on the message behind his artworks, Bahadin said: “The butterflies of my homeland, dressed in vibrant colors and flags, with saddened hearts, wander in search of a sky for freedom. They look for a homeland where they can taste comfort. The butterflies express the spirit of women who danced in tenderness until they flew, yet their landing was in chains and restraints, because they did not know they were being divided among homes.”

The exhibition is scheduled to open on Feb. 28, 2026, in Germany and will continue for one month.

Bahadin, originally from Slemani and currently residing in Germany, is an internationally active visual artist whose work spans painting, graphic art, sculpture, and public art. He is known for his expressive use of color, symbolism, and visual composition, blending personal experience with broader universal themes.