Global Flower Leader Netherlands Partners on Kurdistan Project

A new agricultural initiative is bringing advanced Dutch glasshouse technology to Erbil, aiming to modernize greenhouse farming, boost year-round vegetable and flower production, strengthen self-sufficiency, and position Kurdistan Region products for future export markets.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new agricultural investment initiative in the Kurdistan Region is facilitating the transfer of advanced Dutch greenhouse technology to Erbil, as local investors and international partners collaborate to develop protected agriculture and modern glasshouse systems aimed at strengthening domestic production.

The development was documented by Kurdistan24’s program “Bûjanewe” (Development), which conducted a field tour beginning in Amsterdam and concluding in Erbil. The program traced the movement of agricultural expertise from the Netherlands—widely recognized for its leadership in flower production and agricultural technology—to operational projects now underway in the Kurdistan Region.

The Netherlands is considered a global center for flower production and agricultural innovation, exporting millions of flowers daily through advanced electronic trading systems and a strict quality control framework.

Dutch firms have expanded beyond commercial sales to provide technological expertise internationally, including in the Middle East. Kurdish companies have established partnerships with specialized Dutch firms to implement modern glasshouse systems adapted to local conditions.

In Erbil, the program met with Sina Bedredin, director of a local agricultural company spearheading the initiative. Bedredin said his company began work in 2021, transitioning from traditional plastic greenhouses to glasshouses constructed according to Dutch specifications.

“We began work in 2021, moving from the stage of traditional plastic greenhouses to establishing modern glasshouses according to the latest Dutch specifications,” Bedredin said. “We are currently focusing on producing vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers, in addition to flowers and seedlings. Our goal is not limited to meeting the needs of the local market; we aspire to reach the export stage to introduce the world to the products of the Kurdistan farmer.”

The project involves adapting European greenhouse technology to the climatic realities of the Kurdistan Region, where high summer temperatures present operational challenges. Khaoula Benbouker, an engineer at the Dutch company Horti XS, explained that the first phase of implementation requires a comprehensive study of local environmental conditions.

“The first step consists of studying the nature of the land and the climate in Kurdistan, and then designing glasshouses equipped with special cooling and shading systems suitable for the high temperatures in the summer season, to ensure the continuity of production throughout the year,” Benbouker said.

Sebastiaan Hijstek, director of the Dutch company involved in the project, described the partnership as strategic. He said the company has experience implementing similar projects in various countries and has already constructed advanced glasshouses in Erbil.

“Our partnership in the Kurdistan Region is considered strategic. We have built advanced glasshouses in Erbil, and we are ready to expand this experience and provide the best possible quality that suits the local environment,” Hijstek said.

Investors involved in the project cited support from the Kurdistan Regional Government as a key enabling factor. Jabbar Mulla Bakir, an investor participating in the initiative, said the shift toward agricultural investment reflects an economic imperative to diversify beyond oil.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government has provided us with great support and extensive facilities, whether in providing land or in coordinating with foreign companies to build trust,” Mulla Bakir said. “Thanks to this support, we succeeded in establishing these projects in Erbil, and we have near-term plans to expand them to include the cities of Sulaimani and Halabja, to cover all areas of the Region.”

The project incorporates both economic and educational components. Project coordinators said they are working with universities in the Kurdistan Region to provide practical training opportunities for students from agricultural colleges. The objective is to equip future engineers with the technical skills required to operate and further develop modern greenhouse systems locally.

Officials involved in the initiative said that institutional collaboration is intended to ensure sustainability, allowing knowledge transfer to extend beyond initial construction and into long-term management and innovation. By integrating academic institutions into the operational framework, the project seeks to cultivate domestic expertise capable of maintaining advanced agricultural infrastructure.

The glasshouse systems in Erbil are designed to allow year-round cultivation through controlled environments that regulate temperature, shading, and other production variables. The technology represents a departure from conventional plastic-covered structures traditionally used in the Region and is expected to improve both yield stability and product quality.

The initiative reflects a broader effort to strengthen agricultural self-sufficiency within the Kurdistan Region. By adopting internationally recognized technology and establishing formal partnerships with experienced Dutch firms, investors aim to increase local output while positioning regional products for potential export markets.

Participants in the project said the transfer of technology involves not only physical infrastructure but also operational standards, quality control measures, and management systems consistent with international practices. The collaboration between local companies and Dutch specialists is structured to align greenhouse design and production methods with the environmental conditions of the Kurdistan Region.

As construction and production continue in Erbil, investors indicated that expansion plans to Sulaimani and Halabja remain under consideration in the near term. The initiative marks a tangible step in linking global agricultural expertise with local development objectives.