KRG holds a meeting about National Drowning Prevention Day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's recommendation, a meeting about National Drowning Prevention Day was held at the Ministry of Interior, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting was chaired by Rebar Ahmed, Minister of Interior of the KRG.

The ultimate objective of the meeting was to discuss drowning statistics in 2022 and the first six months of 2023 in the Kurdistan Region. It also focused on drowning causes.

The meeting instructed the relevant institutions to study the causes and install warning signs with detailed information on the hazards of water tourist attractions in order to raise awareness among tourists and citizens about the swimming dangers in these places.

The meeting also discussed the importance of developing lifeguard training protocols and a potential requirement in the future to have all populated lakes, pools and water parks supervised by certified lifeguards.

The meeting was attended by various political figures including the Minister of Health, Head of the Coordination and Monitoring Office, Head of the Media and Information Office, Head of the Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation Board, Head of the Tourism Board, Director General of Diwan, and Director General of Police.

In April 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared July 25 World Drowning Prevention Day.

With this global advocacy event, the KRG hopes to highlight the devastating impact of drowning on fam