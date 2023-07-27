PM Barzani offers condolences to UAE president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday extended his “sincere condolences” to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the people of the Gulf country on the passing of the president’s brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed.

The UAE Presidential Court on Thursday announced the death of Sheikh Saeed, the son of the Gulf monarchy’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, and brother of the current President Sheikh Mohamed.

“I'm deeply saddened by the news of the passing of HH [His Highness] Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Prime Minister Barzani wrote on Twitter, the social media platform rebranded as X.

“On behalf of the Kurdish people, I extend sincere condolences to my brother HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed, the Al Nahyan family, and the Emirati people during this difficult time,” the premier added.

The royal family's member had been suffering from a health problem, the Court has previously revealed, according to the Abu-Dhabi-based newspaper, The National.

Sheikh Saeed held numerous top positions in the UAE throughout his life. Prior to his death, he was the UAE Ruler's Representative, supervising numerous renowned projects and high-profile events, according to the newspaper.

The UAE president has announced three-day mourning on the death of his brother. Official mourning has already begun, as flags across the country are flown at half-mast.

Top officials of the monarchy have been paying their tributes to the royal member on social media.

The Kurdistan Region has significantly developed its relations with the UAE in recent years. Prime Minister Barzani has visited the country numerous times, meeting the monarchy's top leaders to discuss the ties.