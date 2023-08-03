ISIS steps up attacks in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A suspected ISIS attack on Wednesday resulted in the death of one member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the southern countryside of Al-Hasakah, Syria, as reported by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

According to the SOHR report, "an SDF member was killed, and four others were injured after their car was attacked by ISIS gunmen on motorbikes in Al-Sa’ada area, south of Al-Hasakah."

The war monitor stated that this incident occurred amidst a significant escalation of activity by ISIS cells.

In the past 24 hours leading to the report, three operations were carried out by the group in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, both located within SDF areas, resulting in several casualties.

Moreover, in a separate attack, four SDF members were injured by ISIS while they were distributing bread from a military vehicle on the road between Markada and Al-Sawr Towns in northern Deir ez-Zor countryside.

These attacks underscore the persistent threat of ISIS in northeast Syria, despite the continuous efforts made by the SDF and other US-led coalition to maintain stability in the region.

Since the beginning of 2023, SOHR has documented 102 operations carried out by ISIS in areas under the control of the Autonomous Administration, resulting in 66 deaths.