KRG Clarifies Context of President Barzani’s Visit to Cizre, Calls for Strengthening Peace and Regional Stability

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday released a statement addressing recent discussions surrounding President Masoud Barzani’s visit to Cizre in Turkey’s Sirnak province.

The KRG said President Barzani’s “historic” trip — which included participation in the International Symposium on Mullah Jaziri — was warmly welcomed by Turkish government institutions and the local population. His visit and his long-standing support for the peace process were “highly appreciated,” the statement noted.

However, the KRG acknowledged that “various misinterpretations” had surfaced in the aftermath of the visit, generating concern among different audiences.

The statement underscored the significance of the current period in relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Republic of Turkey, describing it as a “unique era” for advancing mutual understanding and cooperation.

Reaffirming its stance, the KRG said the peace process in Turkey remains a “crucial step” toward resolving sensitive issues and ensuring long-term stability. It praised the Turkish government, political parties, and all stakeholders who have contributed to promoting peace and stability in Turkey and the wider region.

The KRG concluded by calling for collective efforts to address recent concerns, deepen bilateral relations, and safeguard shared interests, emphasizing that reconciliation and regional stability must remain a priority for all sides.