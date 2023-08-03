UK Consul General welcomes Kurdish president's decision on new election date

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Rosy Cave, on Thursday welcomed Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's announcement that the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will be held on 25 February 2024.

Consul General @RosyCave has made a public statement regarding the announcement of a date for parliamentary elections in the KRI.



Read it below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Why8aCOoG4 — UK in Erbil (@ukinerbil) August 3, 2023

“The UK has consistently called for elections to happen in a free, fair and inclusive manner without further delay,” Cave said.

“We encourage all parties to participate constructively and for the relevant authorities to ensure they are held on time. This is an important opportunity for the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to engage in the democratic process and exercise their right to vote,” she added

President Nechirvan Barzani signed a decree today to determine the date of the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.

According to the decree, and as per the powers given to the President of the Kurdistan Region by the Presidency Law, President Nechirvan Barzani has set February 25, 2024 for the general elections to be held for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency said that the decree obliges all parties concerned to take the necessary steps to cooperate and coordinate with the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to implement this decree from the date of its issuance.

Moreover, on Thursday, Dilshad Shahab, spokesperson of the Kurdistan Region Presidency said at a press conference today in Erbil that the date of the elections has been determined after consultations and discussions with the political parties.

Read More: KRG to hold parliamentary elections in Feb. 2024

Last year, disagreements among Kurdistan Region parties over amending the election law led to the extension of the current Kurdistan Parliament term by one year, delaying also the elections.

The Iraqi Supreme Court recently deemed this extension "unconstitutional."

In response to the court's verdict, Kurdish political parties are now urging for the prompt organization of elections.