Western diplomatic missions applaud KRG’s Feb. 25 election date

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Friday, the diplomatic missions of the United States, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Germany welcomed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) President's decision on the Feb. 25 election date.

Earlier on Thursday, UK Consul General to Erbil Rosy Cave welcomed Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's announcement that the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will be held on Feb. 25, 2024.

We welcome @IKRPresident Nechirvan Barzani’s announcement of Parliamentary elections in the #KRI on 25 Feb. 2024, calls for their free, fair and swift execution. The right to vote is the backbone of democracy & and invaluable occasion for the Kurdish people to express their voice pic.twitter.com/3ObnEK1yNs — Italy in Iraq (@ItalyinIraq) August 4, 2023

“We welcome @IKRPresident Nechirvan Barzani’s announcement of Parliamentary elections in the #KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) on 25 Feb. 2024, calls for their free, fair and swift execution,” the official account of the Italian Embassy in Iraq tweeted.

We very much welcome that @IKRPresident has set the date for parliamentary elections in #KRI. We encourage all parties to particpate constructively and make sure that the elections are held on time in a free, fair and inclusive manner. — German Consulate Erbil (@GermanyInKRI) August 4, 2023

Moreover, the German Consulate Erbil also welcomed that President Nechirvan Barzani has set the date for parliamentary elections in KRI.

“We encourage all parties to participate constructively and make sure that the elections are held on time in a free, fair and inclusive manner.”

.@USEmbBaghdad& @USCGErbil welcome @IKRPresident Nechirvan Barzani’s announcement that IKP elections will be held February 25, 2024. Free, fair, and timely elections are essential for any healthy democracy. — Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski (@USAmbIraq) August 4, 2023

United States Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski also tweeted that the US Embassy in Baghdad and the US Consulate General in Erbil welcomed the announcement.

“Free, fair, and timely elections are essential for any healthy democracy,” Ambassador Romanowski tweeted.

Le décret du Président de la Région Autonome du Kurdistan fixant la date des élections au Parlement est une étape-clé. Important que toutes les autorités compétentes et les partis politiques collaborent en vue d'un processus électoral qui respecte les normes internationales. — Rodolphe Richard (@RodolpheR_CGF) August 4, 2023

Deputy Consul General of France in Erbil Rodolphe Richard tweeted that it is “important that all competent authorities and political parties work together for an electoral process that respects international standards.”

Last year, disagreements among the ruling Kurdish parties over amending the election law led to the delay of the elections.

Dilshad Shahab, spokesperson of the Kurdistan Region Presidency, said at a press conference on Thursday in Erbil that the date of the elections was set after consultations between the different Kurdish political parties.