PM Barzani meets with new UK envoy to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with the newly inaugurated United Kingdom Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Charles Hitchen in Erbil, according to a government statement.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Ambassador Hitchen on his new posting, expressing the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) full cooperation with his mission to further enhance the “historic ties” between Erbil and London, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The new diplomat told Barzani that he is well-informed about the Kurdish people’s struggle for their rights and expressed his country’s willingness to strengthen ties with Kurdistan Region, per the press release.

They also discussed the ongoing reform program of the KRG ninth cabinet and Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, the importance of resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad and fulfilling the Kurdish constitutional rights.

The necessity of holding the Kurdistan Region’s sixth parliamentary elections on time was also stressed.

UK Consul General Rosy Cave also attended the meeting.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani last week set Feb. 25, 2024, as the new date for the Kurdish parliamentary elections, which has been delayed due to political infighting.

The UK welcomed the new date and encouraged political parties to take part in the process last Thursday.

Read More: UK Consul General welcomes Kurdish president's decision on new election date

In late June, the UK named Mr. Stephen Hitchen as the country’s new envoy to Iraq, replacing Mark Bryson-Richardson.

Read More: UK names new envoy to Iraq

Britain shares close economic, political, and cultural ties with both Kurdistan Region and Iraq, the UK diplomats have highlighted on several occasions.

As a notable member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – Daesh, the Arabic acronym – the UK has been supporting the Kurdish and Iraqi forces in their fight against the terror group, whose reign in the country has resulted in millions of internally displaced people and thousands of casualties.

British military personnel are part of the comprehensive reform program at the Ministry of Peshmega Affairs, aimed at modernizing the troops and unifying them under the leadership and command of the ministry.

A number of Peshmerga members have received intensive training courses at the elite Royal Academy of Sandhurst.

At least 18 Peshmerga officers on Monday graduated from a 12-week English-language course, sponsored by the UK, at the University of Kurdistan-Hawler (UKH), to improve the language skills of the Kurdish troops.