PM Barzani, Shammar tribe leader in Iraq address friendly relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received Sheikh Manea Hamidi Daham al-Hadi, the leader of the Arab tribe of Shammar in Iraq.

Sheikh Hammoud Hamidi Daham al-Hadi also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, both sides discussed friendly relations between the Shammar tribe and the Kurdish people.

They also stressed the importance of developing their relations and strengthening ties between the different communities in the region.

Lastly, both sides agreed to acknowledge the importance of cooperation and unity in order to achieve mutual goals. Both parties hope to continue working together to ensure Iraq's stability and aspiring prosperity.

Improving ties between Arabs and Kurds in the Kurdistan Region has been a cornerstone of incumbent PM Barzani’s agenda. The two ethnic groups have frequently quarreled over ancestral ties to contested areas bordering the Kurdistan Region, most notably Kirkuk and Makhmour Provinces.

Barzani has frequently stressed the importance of coexistence in the Kurdistan Region. Most notably, he honored International Day for Tolerance on Nov. 16, 2022, and stated, “We’re proud of the culture of coexistence and tolerance we’ve adopted in Kurdistan, and we’re committed to upholding it.”