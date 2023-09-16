Iraqi, KRG delegations to take part in UN General Assembly 2023

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi delegation led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani is set to take part in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States. A Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is also attending the annual gathering.

The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein has arrived in New York ahead of the assembly, which will begin on September 18, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the ministry’s spokesperson, told the state media on Friday.

The Iraqi premier is set to head the Iraqi delegation that will meet with senior delegations during the visit, the spokesperson added.

The head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations Safeen Dizayee is also attending the session, according to a post he shared on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter on early Saturday.

“About to land at JFK [John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York], on the way to UNGA,” he wrote.

Held at the UN headquarters in New York, discussions are expected to be mainly about the ongoing, a year-plus Russia-Ukraine war as well as global issues, including the organization’s Sustainable Development Goal, a 17-point blueprint aimed to end most pressing issues in the world and ensure that the planet’s all inhabitants “enjoy peace and prosperity” by 2030.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to deliver his report on the state of the world on Tuesday at the summit.

Each of the 193 UN member states will have 15–20 minutes to address the international community.