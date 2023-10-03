Politics

Iranian military delegation visiting Kurdistan Region to follow on Baghdad-Iran security deal

Iraq’s top security officials have conducted several visits to Kurdistan Region for the same purpose.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Brigadier-General Dler Zebari (right), commander of the Area 1 of Iraqi Border Guard, welcoming an Iranian military delegation in Haji Omaran, a border town in Erbil province, Oct. 3, 2023. (Photo: Courtesy of Zirak Malakani)
Brigadier-General Dler Zebari (right), commander of the Area 1 of Iraqi Border Guard, welcoming an Iranian military delegation in Haji Omaran, a border town in Erbil province, Oct. 3, 2023. (Photo: Courtesy of Zirak Malakani)
Kurdistan Iraq Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation of the Iranian military is visiting the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday to follow on the implementation of the Baghdad-Iran security agreement to move the Kurdish-Iranian militant groups away from the borders.

The delegation met their Iraqi counterparts at Haji Omaran border crossing in northern Erbil province. The military officials are set to conduct their meetings in Erbil city, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

The visit comes as Iraqi National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Araji and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed visited Tehran on Sunday.

The United Nations has also been part of the discussions.

Iran has previously bombarded the Region’s border areas and alleged positions of the militant groups, saying the Kurdish fighters were behind the Sept. 2022 protests sparked by the death of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a Kurdish girl, who died in Iranian police custody after her detention over “violating” the country's dress code.

Kurdistan Region officials have said on many occasions that they do not allow any group to threaten Iranian national security from within the Kurdish region.

Should the Iraqi government fail to move the forces away from the border by Sept. 19, Tehran has forewarned it would resume its drone and artillery shelling against the suspected positions of the Kurdish forces inside the Kurdistan Region, which had witnessed rounds of attacks last year.

Iraqi Border Guard members (right) during their meeting an Iranian military delegation officials in Erbil's border town of Haji Omaaran, Oct. 3, 2023. (Photo: Zirak Malakany)
Iraqi Border Guard members (right) during their meeting with an Iranian military delegation official in Erbil's border town of Haji Omaran, Oct. 3, 2023. (Photo: Courtesty of Zirak Malakany)

Additional reporting conducted by Kurdistan 24 Erbil reporter Tayfur Mohammed 

