Kurdish film written by Helly Luv depicts Yazidi genocide

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish director Muhammed Sherwani has finished shooting the film ‘Don't Forget’, whose script was written by Kurdish-Finnish singer Helly Luv.

The film depicts the kidnappings and massacres of Yazidi Kurds by ISIS.

Actresses Mazichin Khoshnaw and Sharara Ibrahim star in the film, alongside several Yazidi children.

"My participation in this historical film allowed me to feel the suffering of Kurdish women and the crimes committed against my people," Khoshnaw told Kurdistan 24.

“My role in this film is that of an elderly mother who becomes a victim of ISIS and is rescued by Peshmerga forces, returning us to our ancestral homeland,” Khoshnaw added.

The film is scheduled to be released soon at a yet undetermined date.

Helan Abdulla, better known by her stage name Helly Luv, was born in Urmia, Iran in Nov. 1988. At a young age, her family gained refugee status in Finland, where she was later raised.

Her rise to fame as a musician coincided with the onset of the War on ISIS, when she released her hit singles ‘Risk it All’ in 2014, followed by ‘Revolution’ in 2015, both of which inspired and instilled morale among Kurds at a time when the terror group waged a fierce and bloody war against the Kurdistan Region.