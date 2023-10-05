Two civilians, six Asayish killed in ongoing Turkish drone attacks: Asayish ​​​​​​​

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) on Thursday confirmed that more than 15 Turkish drones had entered the airspace in northeast Syria, and killed two civilians and six Asayish members.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said Turkey carried out a total of 16 drone attacks, in which ten people were killed.

Bedran Ciya Kurd, co-president of the external affairs department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, in a statement on Twitter said the Turkish attacks “targeted the camps and dams as well as the civilian infrastructure without any justification. “

“We therefore call on the international community and the guarantor parties, including the United States of America and Russia, to adopt an honest and clear stance. Otherwise, the attacks will lead to further chaos and a catastrophic crisis, with negative consequences for everyone.”

According to local reports, the drone strikes continue to target infrastructure in northeast Syria.

Read More: Turkish FM blames Ankara attack on fighters coming from Syria

The Turkish drone strike wave came after Turkish FM Hakan Fidan on Wednesday blamed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters coming from Syria for Sunday’s attack in Ankara.

The SDF has denied that the attack was orchestrated from northeast Syria.

"We have always supported a peaceful resolution to the Kurdish-Turkish conflict in Turkey and continue to do so," Ilham Ahmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), tweeted on Wednesday.

"We have also consistently opposed any kind of escalation. We urge Turkey to refrain from exporting its problems to NE (Northeast) Syria."