Homs drone attack death toll rises to 123 people: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the death toll of Thursday’s drone attack on a graduation ceremony at Homs military college has risen to 123 people, including 54 civilians.

The SOHR documented the death of 123 people, among them 39 children and women, who were the relatives of the recently-graduated officers.

The casualties also included 62 recently-graduated officers.

Disputes have arisen over the exact number of casualties, as the Syrian Health Ministry reported 89 deaths, including 31 women and 5 children.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out by suicide drones.

Several countries with ties to Damascus, including Russia, Egypt, Venezuela, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran have condemned the attack, and expressed condolences.

In response, Syrian military and Russian jets heavily bombarded areas under control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

The SOHR said a total of 13 civilians were killed, and 37 were injured.

At the same time, Turkish drone and air strikes have continued in northeast Syria since Thursday, targeting electricity and oil infrastructure.

According to the SOHR, at least 14 people were killed in the strikes that started on Thursday, after Turkish FM Hakan Fidan blamed militants coming from Syria for Wednesday’s attack in Ankara.

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Thursday expressed concern over the increase in violence in all of Syria.

“I urgently appeal to all sides to exercise the utmost restraint. Today’s horrific scenes are a reminder of the need to immediately de-escalate violence towards a nationwide ceasefire," he concluded.