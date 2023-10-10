Putin, Iraqi Premier address boosting economic and energy cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on the sidelines of the 6th Russian Energy Week International Forum, touching upon strengthening bilateral relations, according to a statement from the Iraqi Premier’s Media Office.

Both sides discussed the importance of Russian oil companies being actively engaged in Iraq.

Putin emphasized the deep historical ties between the two “friendly nations” and the potential for effective and fruitful cooperation in the energy sector.

Putin welcomed al-Sudani's participation in the forum, recognizing it as a vital opportunity to enhance the relationship between both countries in the fields of oil and gas.

The Energy Week International Forum is a platform for discussing the latest developments in the Russian energy sector. It is held annually in Moscow and brings together leading experts from the oil and gas industry from around the world.

Two of Russia’s major energy corporations, Gazprom and Rosneft, have invested heavily in oil and gas exploration in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with contracts signed worth several billion dollars currently in effect.