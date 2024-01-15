Nearly 190,000 civil servants registered to MyAccount: KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The first phase of the MyAccount initiative in Erbil province has reached its final phase, and approximately 190,000 civil servants in Erbil province have registered in the program within the last four months, according to a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Finance and Economy on Monday.

Over 6,000 employees received their bank cards through the MyAccount initiative, and about 3,000 received their salaries through the digital platform last month.

According to the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the initiative is currently being implemented without any problems, and preparations for its alpha launch in Duhok and Sulaimani provinces are nearing completion.

The pilot project will be finalized in 2025 with the goal of integrating all civil servants into the digital payment system.

The government’s Department of Information Technology (DIT) designed, tested, piloted, and implemented a secure application for onboarding KRG employees into the program in line with the Central Bank of Iraq’s Know-Your-Customer (KYC) needs, according to a press release previously shared with Kurdistan 24.

It is believed that there are four banks offering services for the program: Ashur, BBAC, Cihan, and RT.

Erbil currently has about 50 ATMs from five private banks, namely: RT Bank, Cihan Bank, Ashur International Bank, National Bank of Iraq, and BBAC Bank, all of which are synchronized with MyAccount, except for the National Bank of Iraq.

