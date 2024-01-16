Attacks on Erbil must not go unanswered, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday said attacks on Erbil must not go unanswered following a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles that had killed at least four Kurdish civilians a day earlier.

At least three ballistic missiles hit the private residence of a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering, resulting in four causalities among his family, including 11-months and 18-months children. Six others have been wounded.

Barzani’s remarks came during a press conference in Switzerland’s Davos, where the premier inaugurated the Kurdish House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024.

"Such attacks must not go unanswered," Barzani said, appreciating the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs' condemnation of the attacks and hoping the international community would cooperate to end such attacks.

The premier said the allegations that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have given as justifications for the deadly attacks are "completely baseless" and "unjustified", and the attacks had only targeted civilians and private residences.

Currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Barzani said the deadly attacks will be among the topics that he will discuss in his meetings with world leaders.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will have a "better idea" following the conclusion of an Iraqi investigation into the attacks that are currently being undertaken in Erbil, Barzani said.

Regarding the motivation behind the attacks, Barzani said, "What is surprising we are not part of this conflict. We do now know why Iran is retaliating against civilians of Kurdistan, especially in Erbil."

"We have no animosity towards any of our neighbors, especially Iran," the premier said, adding all the allegations that have been made are "baseless".

Targeting the private residence of a renowned Kurdish real estate magnate has also raised questions for the KRG, said Barzani.

"Those who have been targeted were not engaged in any form of politics or military; they were successful businesspeople that served their people and country," Barzani said, referring to Peshraw Dizayee, the CEO of Falcon Group and Empire Word, who was killed along four members of his family by the Iranian ballistic missiles on Monday night.

Questions about the motivation behind the attacks must be directed to the entity that had targeted the "innocent civilians", the premier said in response to a reporter's question.

Regarding the presence of the US-led Coalition against ISIS, the premier said the international troops are stationed in the country at the invitation of the Iraqi government to fight terrorism.

"We do not think terrorism has ended. Last night's events are an indication that instability in the region is very much at stake. We need international cooperation and support to bring stability to Iraq and the region," Barzani said.