Dilovan Emadaldin, Kurdistan24's UK correpondent, was preparing a report on an attack targeting a Kurdish-owned restaurant when he was assaulted by a group of approximately 15 monarchist supporters, according to eyewitness accounts and information received by Kurdistan24.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A Kurdistan24 correspondent was severely injured in London on Monday during an attack by supporters of Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s former monarch, while covering assaults against Kurdish citizens and businesses in the British capital.

Dilovan Emadaldin, Kurdistan24's correpondent in the United Kingdom, was preparing a report on an attack targeting a Kurdish-owned restaurant when he was assaulted by a group of approximately 15 monarchist supporters, according to eyewitness accounts and information received by the news network. The assailants reportedly engaged in coordinated violence, leaving Emadaldin with serious injuries while performing his journalistic duties.

The incident is part of a broader pattern of attacks against Kurdish citizens and commercial centers in London in recent weeks. Reports from local witnesses indicate that organized groups of monarchist supporters have targeted individuals and businesses perceived as opposing Reza Pahlavi’s monarchical movement abroad.

Kurdistan24 officials said the attack demonstrates a growing trend of politically motivated assaults by Reza Pahlavi’s supporters against ethnic and minority communities. The news network emphasized that the reporter was attacked solely in the course of reporting on these incidents, underscoring the risks faced by journalists covering politically sensitive events in diaspora communities.

Analysts cited in the background materials highlighted that Reza Pahlavi has intensified efforts to revive the monarchy in Iran amid rising regional tensions. In pursuit of this objective, his political approach reportedly prioritizes the suppression of dissent among various nationalities and minority groups, which critics characterize as exclusionary and authoritarian. Observers note that his supporters abroad, including those in London, have sometimes resorted to violence to confront activists and journalists representing differing perspectives and ethnic identities.

Emadaldin’s attack occurred during coverage of an assault on a Kurdish-owned restaurant. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the group of monarchists engaging in physical aggression against those present. Kurdistan24 sources confirmed that emergency services were called to provide medical attention to the injured reporter, who has since been hospitalized.

The network’s spokesperson emphasized the professional standing of Kurdistan24, noting that the organization maintains its headquarters in Erbil and is widely regarded as a credible source of news in the Kurdistan Region. “Kurdistan24 has consistently provided impartial reporting on regional and international events,” the statement said, reaffirming the outlet’s commitment to journalistic integrity despite threats faced by its correspondents.

British authorities are reported to be investigating the attack, and local law enforcement officials confirmed that the incident is being treated as a targeted assault against a journalist covering politically sensitive events. Police statements indicated that investigators are seeking to identify all individuals involved in the attack and to determine whether the incident is linked to broader organized activity by monarchist supporters in London.

The attack reflects heightened tensions within Iranian opposition groups operating abroad. Sources noted that while Reza Pahlavi and his supporters position themselves as proponents of the monarchical system, their efforts have at times resulted in confrontations with Kurdish and other minority communities, both within Iran and internationally. The ongoing pattern of assaults against journalists covering these clashes has drawn attention from human rights organizations, which stress the importance of safeguarding press freedom and ensuring the security of media personnel reporting on politically sensitive issues.

Kurdistan24 confirmed that its correspondent, Emadaldin, will continue to receive medical care and support as authorities investigate the attack. The network also reiterated calls for measures to ensure the safety of journalists covering political events involving diaspora communities, emphasizing the risks posed by politically motivated groups seeking to intimidate or silence reporters.

The attack on Dilovan Emadaldin represents one of the most serious instances of violence against journalists in London in recent months, highlighting the intersection of political activism, ethnic tensions, and press safety. As authorities pursue the investigation, Kurdistan24 continues to monitor developments and provide verified reporting on the situation facing Kurdish citizens and journalists in the British capital.

The assault underscores ongoing concerns about politically motivated violence targeting journalists and minority communities abroad. The network confirmed that it remains committed to impartial reporting despite the heightened security risks faced by its correspondents.