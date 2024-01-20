Attack carried out on Al-Asad Airbase: Pentagon official

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A Pentagon official confirmed to Kurdistan24 that an attack was carried out on the Al-Asad Airbase on Saturday afternoon, where Coalition forces are deployed, possibly injuring one Iraqi security personnel.

"US, Coalition and Iraqi partners are still working through their initial battle damage assessments," the official noted.

“Initial reports indicate missiles but forces on ground are working to confirm,” the source further said.

Iranian-backed groups have carried out a flurry of drone and missile strikes on US and Coalition installations in Iraq and Syria since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in early October.

The official also told Kurdistan 24 that since Oct. 17, US forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 144 times, including 59 in Iraq and 83 in Syria.

Moreover, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder on Dec. 12 told reporters that “Iranian proxy groups who are being encouraged by Iran to, again, exploit this situation to their -- to their advantage in order to meet the strategic game of expelling U.S. forces from that region.”

The Iranian backed 'Islamic Resistance in Iraq' in a later statement said they attacked the airbase with a a missile salvo.

