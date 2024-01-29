Kurdistan Region president condemns ‘terrorist attack’ on US forces in Jordan

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on early Monday condemned the deadly attack on the US forces in northeast Jordan on Sunday, describing the one-way drone attack as “terrorist”.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack against U.S. forces in northeast Jordan. I also extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers,” President Barzani said in a social media post on X platform, formerly Twitter.

“We stand with the people of the United States during this difficult time. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.

The attack killed at least three American personnel and injured dozens, the US Defense Department announced. President Joe Biden later blamed the “radical Iranian-backed” groups as the culprit.

It is the first time American military personnel have been killed since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel war in October last year following nearly daily drone and missile attacks on the US troops in the Middle East.

"We shall respond," President Biden said on Sunday at a South Carolina church banquet center.

In response to more than 150 attacks on the US troops in Iraq and Syria, the US has launched retaliatory strikes against the Iranian-backed militias, resulting in causalities among its top commanders.